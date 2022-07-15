Kalmar Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $76,507.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 42.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00061531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,248,838 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

