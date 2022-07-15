Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 2,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

