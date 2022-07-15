Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

Netflix stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day moving average is $318.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

