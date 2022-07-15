Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 680 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,418,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117,352 shares during the last quarter.

IJK opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

