Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,785 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $43.10 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04.

