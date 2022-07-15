Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $180,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $37.48 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

