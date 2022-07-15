Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.