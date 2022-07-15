Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA stock opened at $325.03 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $350.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.79.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.