Kearns & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kearns & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.7% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,294,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,207,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,926,000 after buying an additional 119,243 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,624. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a 200 day moving average of $200.94.

