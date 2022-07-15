Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.49 and traded as low as C$14.88. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 5,274 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.60 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is -129.04%.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.