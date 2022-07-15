Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Atos from €26.00 ($26.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Atos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €25.00 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Atos has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

