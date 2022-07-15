Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE WPC opened at $81.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.059 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

