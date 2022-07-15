Kercheville Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after purchasing an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,022,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

