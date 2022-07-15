Kercheville Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $252.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.58.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.