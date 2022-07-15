Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

