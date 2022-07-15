Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.90. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.