Kercheville Advisors LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Hess accounts for 1.7% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Hess by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $131.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Hess Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.