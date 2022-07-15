Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kering Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 724,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.
Kering Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Kering
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kering (PPRUY)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.