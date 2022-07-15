Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the June 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kering Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 724,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Kering has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00.

Kering Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7378 per share. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($700.00) to €706.00 ($706.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kering from €795.00 ($795.00) to €773.00 ($773.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.20.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

