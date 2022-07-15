Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $57,480.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.56. 5,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.