Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a twelve month low of $92.32 and a twelve month high of $153.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($127.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($135.00) to €128.00 ($128.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €150.00 ($150.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($161.75) to £137 ($162.94) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($115.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.00.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

