Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.72.

NYSE DE traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.01. 35,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

