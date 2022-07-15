Keybank National Association OH Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.14. 412,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.06 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.