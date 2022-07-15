Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 50.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 61,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,882. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

