KeyCorp Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $161.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.66 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

