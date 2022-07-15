Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Lowered to $176.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $138.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.89. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

