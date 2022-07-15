Kiltearn Partners LLP Buys Shares of 92,200 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,092,000.
Institutional Investors Weigh In
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 46.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.
In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,825 shares of company stock valued at $38,452,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Cigna stock opened at $264.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.51 and a 200-day moving average of $247.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $282.33.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
