Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $53.05 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 0.40% of Liberty Global worth $53,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $484,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,060 in the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

