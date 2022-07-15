Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $77.02 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,900 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 3.3% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

