Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

