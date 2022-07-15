Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

KIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

KIM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 98,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

