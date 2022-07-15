Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.96. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,247,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

