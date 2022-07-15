KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 447.1% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAQ. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 54 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,274. KL Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

About KL Acquisition

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

