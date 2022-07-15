Kleros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $19.52 million and $1.07 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007861 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

