Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

KNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.16.

KNX opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 217,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 67,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

