Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 25.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of KSS opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

