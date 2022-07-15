Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.38

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 307001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

