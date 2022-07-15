Komodo Price Up 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $39.88 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00282715 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00075268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00075393 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004298 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,692,950 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

