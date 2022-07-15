Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 581.9% from the June 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 491.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$32.01 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments, Kongsberg Maritime (KM), and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace(KDA), and Kongsberg Digital (KDI). The KM segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

