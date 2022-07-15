Konomi Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $705,936.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $705,936.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

