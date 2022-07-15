Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 818698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$37.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile (CVE:KTN)
