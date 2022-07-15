KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Down 1.2%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.58 and last traded at $20.69. 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,666,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 70.92% of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

