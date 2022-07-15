Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 2,679 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.00. The stock had a trading volume of 77,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

