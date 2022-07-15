Krilogy Financial LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.07 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,690 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

