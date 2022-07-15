Krilogy Financial LLC Has $610,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.97.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

