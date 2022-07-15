Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Cim LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $78.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

