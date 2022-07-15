Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

IVW stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.41.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

