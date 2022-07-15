Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.62 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 7,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 783,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

