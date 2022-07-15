KZ Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,128.98 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005815 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00559514 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00172954 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

