Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

LH opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $212.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a 200-day moving average of $261.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 160,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,212,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.