Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 243,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.31. 119,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,981. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

